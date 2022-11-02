Campaigning ends for high-stakes Adampur assembly bypoll

The campaigning for the November 3 Adampur bypoll in Haryana came to end on Tuesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet colleagues addressed a rally in Adampur to garner votes for BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, while Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his loyalist MLAs of the Congress participated at village-level meetings.

While addressing the gathering, Khattar claimed that Congress had betrayed Bhajan Lal in 2005 when the party won 67 seats under his leadership but he was denied chief minister’s post.

“A conspiracy had taken place against Bhajan Lal and Adampur that time. The people (referring towards Bhupinder Singh Hooda) who had cheated Bhajan Lal are seeking votes now and the voters of Adampur have a chance to take take revenge from them. If you will elect Bhavya from here, I will fulfil all pending works within two years,” the CM added.

Attacking Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, Khattar said the Congress is a divided house and situation is such that senior leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry and Kumari Selja did not come for canvassing in Adampur.

“In Haryana, Congress has been reduced to a father and son’s party. The father-son duo did not get a candidate from here, then they pitched an outsider Jai Parkash from Kaithal. In Jind bypoll too, a leader (Surjewala) from Kaithal contested but we packed him and sent back to Kaithal,” Khattar added.

Bhavya’s grandmother Jasma Devi also attended the rally in the presence of the chief minister.

Bishnoi apologises to voters

While addressing a gathering, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi apologised to the voters. He said, “Many of the voters can be unhappy with me, Renuka (wife) and son Bhavya. It’s my humble request not to show your anger while casting the vote. You might be unhappy with us but I have resigned from the MLA post to improve the condition of the Adampur constituency and bring back Bhajan Lal’s time. I have never seen a better CM like Khattar after Bhajan Lal. I had requested Dushyant Chautala to improve the roads in Adampur and he released ₹29 crore.”

Vij slams Hooda

In a direct attack on Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said Hooda is seeking votes by claiming that he will become CM if his candidate wins from Adampur, adding that his dreams will never be fulfilled.

“I want to tell him that he will never become chief minister. During his regime, lands were taken from farmers at low rates and the same were sold at high rates,” Vij said.

BJP admits neglecting Adampur: Hooda

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited several villages on the last day of canvassing.

Hooda claimed that the disappointment of defeat was clearly visible among BJP leaders from the stage of Adampur rally.

“The BJP government today itself admitted that it has neglected Adampur in eight years and discriminated against it in development,” he added.

Responding to Khattar’s comments, Hooda said that BJP leaders themselves admitted in their speeches that BJP has only two years of tenure left.

Hooda said the Congress clan is getting stronger as almost all big leaders of the BJP have joined Congress from Adampur.