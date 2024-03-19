Can contest elections from Hisar or K’shetra on BJP ticket if party says: Ranjit

Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala asserted that newly sworn-in chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has asked him to send his name to BJP’s Parliamentary board. Rania MLA Ranjit Chautala (HT File)

Addressing a gathering in Hisar on Sunday evening, Ranjit Chautala, an independent MLA from Rania assembly segment in Sirsa, said that he told the chief minister that his priority is to contest the assembly polls. Still, if the party ask him to contest Lok Sabha polls, he can contest from Hisar or Kurukshetra.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“ The BJP has given me full regard in the last four and a half years. In 2019, I took oath at fifth place and this time, I took oath at third place, which reveals that the BJP has given me more weightage. My father Devi Lal always considered Hisar his home and I have been hearing public grievances in Hisar for more than 20 years,” he added.

After BJP snapped ties with Jannayak Janata party last week and its Hisar MP Brijendra Singh switched over to Congress, the saffron party is exploring options from Hisar seat. Even though, the BJP has former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu and Haryana assembly deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, the saffron party is also considering Ranjit Chautala, son of former deputy PM Devi Lal. The Chautala clan influences the Hisar seat, considered as Jat dominant seat.