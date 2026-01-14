Canada arrests suspect in 2023 gold heist

A suspect in what investigators call Canada’s largest-ever gold heist was arrested on Monday not far from the scene of the crime. On April 17, 2023, about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of pure gold was offloaded from a flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport after arriving from Zurich, along with C$2.5 million ($1.8 million) in cash. (REUTERS File)

On April 17, 2023, about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of pure gold was offloaded from a flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport after arriving from Zurich, along with C$2.5 million ($1.8 million) in cash. But the shipment disappeared after being transferred to another part of the airport, triggering a cross-border manhunt.

On Monday, Peel Regional Police arrested Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, after landing at the Toronto airport from Dubai, and charged him for theft over C$5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense.

The haul of precious metal was equivalent to 6,600 bars and valued at more than C$20 million, police said at the time. The spot price of gold has more than doubled since then and is trading at record highs.

Investigators have dubbed the case Project 24K and have laid more than 21 charges, working with the Philadelphia Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Chaudhary, described as “of no fixed address,” was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. It wasn’t immediately possible to contact a representative for Chaudhary.

Police are still seeking two individuals: Simran Preet Panesar, 33, a former Air Canada employee, and Prasath Paramalingam, 36, both from Brampton, Ontario.

Panesar is believed to be in India and an extradition request has been submitted, police said, while Paramalingam failed to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2024.

An additional warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Durante King-Mclean, also from Brampton, for theft and possession of property obtained by crime. King-Mclean has pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking charges in the US, Peel police said.