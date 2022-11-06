Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Canada: Brampton mayor heckled, asked to remove ‘hateful’ banners by pro-Khalistanis

Canada: Brampton mayor heckled, asked to remove ‘hateful’ banners by pro-Khalistanis

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown was asked by the diaspora to remove hateful banners against Hindus from all over the city that read “Sikh Infants burnt alive by Hindu Mobs,” TAG TV reported

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown was heckled in a temple by the Hindu community for allowing ‘anti-India elements’ to conduct their ‘Khalistan Referendum’. (Twitter@patrickbrownont)
Brampton mayor Patrick Brown was heckled in a temple by the Hindu community for allowing ‘anti-India elements’ to conduct their ‘Khalistan Referendum’. (Twitter@patrickbrownont)
ByAsian News International, Ottawa (canada)

Canada’s city of Brampton mayor Patrick Brown was heckled in a temple by the Hindu community for allowing ‘anti-India elements’ to conduct their ‘Khalistan Referendum’.

The mayor was asked by the diaspora to remove hateful banners against Hindus from all over the city that read “Sikh Infants burnt alive by Hindu Mobs,” TAG TV reported.

Mayor Patrick Brown, when asked would he remove those banners by Khalistanis, said, “We love everyone.”

He was reportedly heckled in front of four federal parliamentarians, three provincial parliamentarians, and two city councillors. Liberal MP Chandra Arya appealed to the audience to cool down and said, “We do have strong differences but Mr Brown is our guest in the temple.”

Previously in October, as many as 400 to 500 people had clashed in the Canadian city of Mississauga during the Diwali celebration.

India had also asked Canada to stop the so-called ‘Khalistan Referendums’ in Ontario.

Responding to a media query, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of the referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.

India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out