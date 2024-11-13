Canada clash: Deep-rooted conspiracy to defame Sikhs, says SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday said the happenings in Canada are a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the Sikh community. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT file)

The SGPC executive committee passed a resolution on the issue during its meeting at its headquarters in Golden Temple complex.

Briefing the media, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said that the differences of opinion in Canada are being projected as an attack by Sikhs on Hindu temple.

“It is a malicious attempt to malign the image of the Sikh community, which respects all faiths and can never even think about attacking anyone’s place of worship.” he said, adding, “In wake of these incidents, hate is growing against Sikhs, which seems to be pre-designed.”

A resolution was also passed against the restrictions on Sikhs and Sikh employees wearing kirpan at airports in India. An SGPC will meet the central government to raise the issue. The gurdwara body also condemned denial of visas to Sikh devotees who had applied to undertake a pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. A delegation will also meet the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to raise the issue.