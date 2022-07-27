Canada gang violence: Two charged with murder of 2 Punjab-origin gangsters
TORONTO: Two persons have been charged with murder for the killing on Sunday of two Indo-Canadians in British Columbia, including a prominent gangster.
The victims, who were killed in the town of Whistler on Sunday afternoon, and those arrested, are all believed to be linked to gangs operating in the Metro Vancouver region.
The two who were taken into custody and charged in a Vancouver court on Monday are 24-year-old Gursimran Sahota and 20-year-old Tanvir Khakh, both from the town of Surrey.
They have been charged in the case of the double homicide of Satinder Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal, both of whom were “known to police”, according to a release issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
Dhaliwal, considered a major figure in the Brothers Keepers gang, was among “several individuals identified by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) as posing a significant risk to public safety with connections to gangs”, IHIT said. The investigation was conducted in coordination with the Sea-to-Sky Whistler unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
In fact, in May last year, Dhaliwal was among six gangsters identified by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) as posing a danger to the public simply because they were potential targets for rival gang members.
The surge in gang violence and conflict in the region has included turf wars, as the news outlet Vancouver Sun reported that the alleged killers may have been connected to the rival UN gang.
Sahota, it reported, was charged in local robberies in 2019 along with Karman Grewal. On May 9 last year, Grewal, 28, was executed by suspected rivals outside the main terminal of the Vancouver International Airport on a Sunday afternoon, with the suspects firing upon pursuing police while fleeing. No arrests have been made in that case. Interestingly, Grewal was considered “very close” to gangster Jimi Sandhu, who was deported to India in 2016.
“Three other individuals were arrested along with Khakh and Sahota. The extent of their involvement is still being determined. This investigation is still ongoing,” the IHIT added.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics