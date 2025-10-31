Canada Post to release stamp to honour Sikh-Canadian soldiers

Canada Post will unveil a special Remembrance Day stamp honouring Sikh-Canadian soldiers during the 18th annual Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, November 2, according to media reports. Grave marker of Private Bukkan Singh located in Mount Hope Cemetery in the City of Kitchener, Ontario.

The ceremony, hosted by the Sikh community, commemorates the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers, with a special focus on Sikh soldiers who served in both World Wars as part of the British Indian Army.

The stamp recognises over 100 years of Sikh service in the Canadian Armed Forces, dating back to the First World War when only 10 Sikh soldiers were accepted into the Canadian military. Today, it also honours Sikhs serving in the modern Canadian Armed Forces, highlighting the longstanding contribution of the Sikh community to Canada’s defence, according to media reports.

The annual ceremony is held at the military grave of Private Buckam Singh, the only known Canadian military grave of a Sikh soldier from the World Wars. Private Singh, one of the 10 Sikh soldiers accepted into the Canadian forces, joined an Ontario regiment and fought with the 20th Canadian Infantry Battalion in France and Belgium. He was wounded in two separate battles and died in 1919 at a Canadian military hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. He was buried with full military honours.

The event attracts members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police services, veterans, elected officials and the general public. It provides Canadians an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices of Sikh soldiers and reflects the inclusive nature of the country. The Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony is now the largest annual gathering of active Sikh soldiers and veterans in North America.

This year’s programme will include a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the official unveiling of the stamp. Jill McKnight, minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence, and senator Baltej Singh Dhillon, the first RCMP officer permitted to wear a turban, will join Sikh members of the Canadian Armed Forces for the unveiling, according to media reports.