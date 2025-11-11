Canada student politics link surfaces in Mansa firing case

An investigation by the Mansa district police in a case of firing at a pesticide dealer’s shop on October 28 has concluded that it was an outcome of student politics rivalry in a Canadian university. Passers-by trying to overpower the accused after they fired at a shop in Mansa town.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena on Monday said that the accused Sharan Aulakh, who is a native of Gurdaspur and residing in Canada and the son of the Mansa-based trader, are studying in a university in Surrey, and both have a rivalry over student election politics.

The SSP said that an in-depth investigation revealed the role of Aulakh and Jaspreet Singh, currently residing in Australia, in the crime.

“Aulakh allegedly hired one Rajan Bhagat, a native of Batala and residing abroad presently, for the crime, who further contacted Jaspreet Gill and Manjot Singh to execute the attack. The duo hired shooter Gursahib Singh to attack the pesticide dealer Satish Kumar,” the SSP added.

Two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire at a shop on October 28. They again opened fire to scare passersby who tried to overpower them while fleeing.

No one was injured in the incidents, police officials said. During the probe, the police have nabbed the two shooters, Gursahib and Ramanpreet Singh. Later, Baljinder Singh was arrested for providing shelter to the shooters. SSP said that the police have also arrested the accused Manjot Singh and recovered a 9 mm pistol, a .32-bore pistol and four cartridges. All seven accused have been booked under 109 (attempt to murder), 125 (endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.