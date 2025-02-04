Cancer patients at PGIMER Chandigarh nearly doubled in 4 years

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has witnessed a significant rise in cancer patients seeking treatment in recent years. While numbers dipped during the Covid-19 pandemic, they have since rebounded, reaching near pre-pandemic levels. Patient numbers at PGIMER dropped to around 3,500 in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but steadily climbed back up, reaching approximately 4,800 in 2021 and 7,100 in 2022. (iStock)

In 2024, the department of radiotherapy and oncology at PGIMER treated 6,889 cancer patients. The highest number of patients post-COVID was recorded in 2023, with 7,882 cases. These figures represent only a portion of the total cancer patients treated at the institute, as they do not include those seen by other departments. The department’s OPD sees approximately 300 patients daily, utilising advanced equipment for radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

On the eve of World Cancer Day, professor at the department of radiotherapy and oncology Dr Budhi Singh Yadav said, “Before the pandemic, we were seeing between 6,000 and 7,000 patients annually. Now, that number has increased to between 7,000 and 8,000.”

Patient numbers dropped to around 3,500 in 2020 due to the pandemic but steadily climbed back up, reaching approximately 4,800 in 2021 and 7,100 in 2022.

Dr Yadav noted that the most prevalent cancers treated at PGIMER are gastrointestinal cancer, affecting organs such as the oesophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, colon, rectum, anus, and small intestine. In 2023, there were approximately 1,500 gastrointestinal cancer patients, followed by around 1,300 patients with head and neck cancers. Gynaecological cancer accounted for the third largest group, with about 1,100 patients.

Among women, breast cancer is the most common, with 950 of the 1,100 gynaecological cancer patients diagnosed with the disease. Gastrointestinal cancer is most prevalent in men. In children, blood cancer is the most frequently diagnosed form of cancer.

Healthy lifestyle can help reduce risk

While cancer risk is a complex interplay of genetic and external factors, including environment and lifestyle, experts suggest certain lifestyle adjustments may contribute to reducing the risk of some cancers.

Poor diet & less exercise: A potential link

A possible link exists between unhealthy lifestyles and cancer. Dietary and chemical factors may play a role. A diet high in processed foods, chemical additives, and excessive spices, combined with a lack of physical activity, could potentially increase cancer risk. The human body is designed to process natural foods, not the chemicals often found in processed products. Choosing organic foods, free from excessive fertilisers and chemicals, might be a beneficial step. Regular exercise may also be helpful, promoting healthy blood circulation and the release of endorphins.

Tobacco & alcohol: Known risk factors

Avoiding tobacco products and excessive alcohol consumption may also be a positive step. These substances have been linked to various cancers, including those of the lung, mouth, esophagus, throat, liver, stomach, and other gastrointestinal cancers. The higher incidence of gastrointestinal cancers in men has been tentatively linked to these lifestyle factors. Choosing a tobacco-free lifestyle and moderating alcohol intake may contribute to overall health and potentially lower cancer risk.

Recognising symptoms: Importance of early detection

It’s important not to ignore persistent symptoms. Individuals experiencing prolonged health issues that don’t respond to treatment should consult a medical professional to rule out any underlying conditions, including cancer. Early detection of cancer can significantly improve treatment outcomes. A persistent lump, the pain of which doesn’t subside even after medication, is one example of a symptom that should not be ignored. Prompt medical evaluation can be crucial in such cases.

(As per the department of radiotherapy and oncology, PGIMER)