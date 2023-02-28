Cane farmers observe hunger strike in Ambala over dues

Several farmers and activists under the banner of the Sanjyukt Ganna Kisan Committee on Monday observed a hunger strike outside Naraingarh sugar mills demanding pending dues of the sugarcane crop for the season. Cane farmers and activists under the banner of the Sanjyukt Ganna Kisan Committee on Monday observed a hunger strike outside Naraingarh sugar mills in Ambala demanding pending dues of the sugarcane crop for the season. (HT Photo)

Six farmers started the strike at 10 am and ended at 5 pm with several of their fellows joining them for a sit-in.

They are claiming that dues over ₹100 crore are pending with the mill administration and despite assurances the farmers are not being paid for the season.

The committee has also sought transparency in the payment system from the mill, while also asking to issue payment schedules on a weekly or other basis.

Tejveer Singh, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), said due to the payment issues, cane farmers are unable to pay their labourers and even the school fee of their children.

Following the protest, a meeting was called by the SDM-cum-CEO of the sugar mills, C Jayasharadha.

She said they have already paid pending dues of ₹90 crore. “Issues related to the payment system were also put forward by the committee and were discussed. They will submit a memorandum on this, and it will be discussed again how the payment system can be more transparent,” the SDM added.