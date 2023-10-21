Captain’s 18 cruise into finals of golf league

Captain’s 18 registered an impressive 5.5-1.5 win over the Hunting Hawks in the first semi-final of the Chandigarh Golf League Season 2, being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Player Ashwinder Singh Chhabbra in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Friday. (HT Photo)

They await the winners of the second semifinal between Fairway Comets and The Mulligans after bad light stopped their playoff after both were tied 3.5-3.5 at the end of regulation play.

The first semi-final saw Captain’s 18 take a much easier route than expected against Hunting Hawks in what was billed to be a huge clash. Only the first singles game went to the last hole with Rahul Aggarwal winning it 1 Up. All the others finished before that as Padamjit Sandhu won 4&3 as did the Kulbir Brar-YS Bains pair. Pauline Sapphire Singh and Angad Sangha got the only full point for the Hawks as 18s dominated the fourball games as well.

Second semi-finalist awaited

The second semi-final is still ongoing as the Fairway Comets and The Mulligans could not be separated after seven games and a three hole playoff. The match has now gone into a sudden death situation where the pair of Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Matharoo are hanging in against Prithvi Singh Sandhu and Raman Singh Gill of the Comets. The Mulligans took three early points after Bismad and Manan Mahajan had wrapped up their singles games comfortably. The Comets looked like going through till five holes to play as they used all their experience in the fourball games. They turned the screws with Admiral Sunil Lanba and Ram Parkash Singh winning a tie 2&1 followed by Raman Singh Gill-Sandeep Singh Sandhu and PS Randhawa-VK Singh winning 4 and 3 each.

Playoff will continue in a sudden death mode on Saturday

The playoff saw The Mulligans take the lead after the first hole courtesy of Jaskeerat’s net par. Prithvi Singh Sandhu sank in a birdie on the second playoff hole to square the match again and he responded to Jaskeerat’s par on the third with a stunning putt under pressure in fading light. The playoff will continue in a sudden death mode from the 4th hole onwards on Saturday morning to decide who faces Captain’s 18 in the title clash.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!