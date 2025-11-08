Car drives onto pedestrian track at Sukhna Lake, challaned

In a bizarre incident, a man drove his car onto the pedestrian track at Sukhna Lake on Thursday evening. The car had the driver’s wife and children on board at the time of the incident. Shocked evening walkers rushed to the sides, as the car driver zipped through the track, with his wife and kids on-board. (HT Photo)

The video of the car being driven on the dedicated walking track has gone viral on social media.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm on Thursday. The white Maruti Swift car suddenly entered the pedestrian-only zone at a time when a large number of people were out for their evening walk. Startled walkers raised the alarm and rushed to the sides to avoid a possible accident.

Since the car windows were rolled up, the driver reportedly did not hear the public warnings and continued driving on the track. However, the commotion alerted police personnel posted at the Sukhna Lake police post. The policemen rushed to the spot and signalled the driver to stop.

Upon questioning, the man claimed he was a visitor from outside the city and was unaware that vehicles were not permitted on the track. He is believed to have entered the trail from the rear side of the lake where an opening is temporarily used by trucks.

Police issued a challan to the driver and escorted the vehicle out of the track. He was also warned that any repeat violation would result in an FIR.