Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Car leaves biker dead in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 14, 2025 09:54 AM IST

A 48-year-old motorcyclist died after being struck by a car under the Zirakpur-Patiala flyover on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Suraj Veer, was a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, and worked as a sanitation worker at PGIMER. (iStock)
The deceased, identified as Suraj Veer, was a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, and worked as a sanitation worker at PGIMER.

The accident occurred around 10.30 pm when Suraj Veer was on his way to Dera Bassi for some personal work, said police.

As he reached beneath the second flyover in Zirakpur, a Maruti Suzuki Alto car—bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number—came from the Panchkula side and rammed into his motorcycle.

The impact caused Suraj Veer to fall off his two-wheeler, leaving him seriously injured. The car driver fled the scene without offering any help.

Passers-by rushed the injured biker to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the incident, Suraj Veer’s son Saurabh provided a statement to the police. Based on his account, a case was registered against the unidentified car driver under Sections 106 (1), 281 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Alto’s registration number has been recorded, and police are working to trace the vehicle and apprehend the accused.

After a post-mortem examination, police handed over Suraj Veer’s body to the family for final rites. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

