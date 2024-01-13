Car moving on wrong side claims biker’s life in Mohali

A car speeding on the wrong side of the road left an 18-year-old scooterist dead, police said on Friday. The tragic incident unfolded when the victim was returning home from work around 8 pm on Wednesday, said Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The victim, Gurpreet Singh, worked as a security guard at a private school in Mohali.

The tragic incident unfolded when Singh was returning home from work around 8 pm on Wednesday. He was commuting near Wave Estate in Sector 85, when a speeding Volkswagen car, travelling on the wrong side, hit him head-on.

As per his father Gurmail Singh’s complaint, his son sustained multiple injuries in the accident. He was transported to the Sohana hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to police, it was the car driver who shifted Singh to the hospital using a passer-by’s car. But he fled thereafter, leaving his vehicle (CH01-AT-7052) behind.

On the father’s complaint, Mohali police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. Further investigation is underway to trace and arrest the absconding car driver.