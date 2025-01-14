Caregivers by day, snatchers by night: Four PGI workers arrested in Chandigarh

Four persons, who used to work in patient care at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), have been arrested by the district crime cell of Chandigarh police for their alleged involvement in robbery and snatching cases in the city and adjoining areas. On December 29, a waiter returning home had been robbed of his wallet and mobile by the four accused in Chandigarh. (HT File/Representational image)

As per the police, the four used to commit crimes at night after finishing their duty at PGI at 8 pm. They used two motorcycles - Hunter and Splendor – to carry out the snatchings and robberies. To avoid suspicion, they used to serve in PGI during the day.

The arrests came after a case was registered on December 29 last year. Complainant, Jeevan Joshi, a waiter at a private hotel, had told the police that four boys on two motorcycles had stopped him and snatched his mobile and purse, containing an SBI ATM card, Aadhar card, PAN card, and driving licence, when he was returning home on a bicycle after work. The incident took place near the Sector-19/27 dividing road around 10.30pm.

The case was registered under Sections 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and later Sections 317(2), 3(5) of BNS and 25-54-59 Arms Act were also added.

On January 11, the team of district crime cell had nabbed two of the gang members identified as Subhash Bharti alias Nikhil, 23, a resident of Nayagaon, and his accomplice Gautam Kathak alias Danish, 18, also a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Naya Gaon. Police recovered Joshi’s snatched purse and documents, besides the Hunter bike, used in the crime, from their possession.

During further investigation, the remaining two gang members, identified as Keshav Gopal alias Happy, 18, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, and Karanpreet Singh, 21, a resident of Faridkot, were arrested. From these two accused, a Splendor bike was recovered.

A total of 24 mobile phones snatched from various persons in Chandigarh/adjoining areas, two motorcycles, and two Kamanidar knives were recovered from four accused.