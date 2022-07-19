Carmel Convent tree collapse: Fresh survey finds 72 dead, dry trees at Chandigarh schools
As many as 72 dead and dry trees need felling, as identified through a fresh survey of 204 schools in Chandigarh.
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday gave to the municipal corporation, and UT engineering and forest departments a week to cut these trees down.
The survey of dead and dry trees was ordered after the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 that had claimed the life of a 16-year-old student, and left her 18 school mates and a bus attendant injured.
The administration had constituted a committee of officials from MC, forest department and horticulture wing of the UT engineering department to visit all city schools and educational institutes to inspect trees on or around their premises to avoid any such incident.
While the official submission of the report is likely on Tuesday, a senior UT official confirmed that 72 trees will be axed, as they were prone to collapsing amid heavy rainfall or high-velocity winds.
“The report is to be submitted on Tuesday. We will simultaneously start axing the trees and by Monday next week, all of these will have been removed,” said a UT official.
Unlike heritage trees, the cutting of these trees doesn’t require permission of the UT adviser.
“The head of departments are authorised to give directions for cutting dead and dry trees that pose danger to life and property. In case of trees falling in MC jurisdiction, it is the MC commissioner. For areas under the UT engineering department, it is the UT chief engineer; and for the forest department, chief conservator of forests,” said the official.
Earlier, in another survey of the 30 heritage trees still standing, the administration had discovered two unhealthy heritage trees and subsequently had them removed. These included a mango tree, aged over 150 years old, at Vatika School for Deaf and Dumb Children, Sector 19-B; and a peepal tree, also 150 years old, at the entrance of Government Nursery, Sector 23-C. Both trees were infested with termites.
Following the Carmel Convent mishap, the administration had come under severe criticism for the lack of regular monitoring of dead and dry trees, and poor maintenance of the heritage trees.
The administration, on its part, had claimed it regularly axed dead and dry trees following due protocol. “During the past five years, 1,634 such trees have been cut in various parts of Chandigarh,” said a UT official.
“The identification of the dead trees should have been done a long time back. Why did it take a tragedy to wake up the administration?” said a parent of a student at a government school.
The administration has also been receiving flak for its tedious procedure for cutting/pruning of trees, with requests pending for several months and even years.
-
Moderate to heavy rain likely in Chandigarh for three days
After hot and sultry weather on Monday, monsoon activity is likely to pick up from Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city from July 19 to 21 and the system is likely to be the strongest on July 20. The maximum temperature went up from 34.4C on Sunday to 37C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature will stay between 26C and 28C.
-
Chandigarh far from being cycle-friendly to encourage mass switch, says RITES report
Even as Chandigarh boasts of a dedicated 210km cycle track network and a strong public bike sharing system, it still has a long way to go in becoming a cycle-friendly city. In its interim report, RITES, working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the traffic woes in the tricity, has stated that 40% Chandigarh residents are not satisfied with the facilities provided for non-motorised transport, such as walking and cycling.
-
Shootout outside Zirakpur hotel: Nabbed gangsters were extorting money from hoteliers every month, say police
The three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana arrested from Zirakpur's Baltana area on Sunday night had been exhorting up to ₹50,000 every month from local hoteliers, police said on Monday. Following the trio's arrest, that came after a late-night shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn, five more hoteliers approached the police on Monday, stating that they had been paying extortion money to these gangsters every month out of fear for life.
-
SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon. As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.
-
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics