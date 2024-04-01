 Carrying 40 kg heroin lands Amritsar man in jail for 12 years - Hindustan Times
Carrying 40 kg heroin lands Amritsar man in jail for 12 years

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The convict, a resident of Manjh village, Amritsar, had been arrested during a special checking at t-point Kirti Nagar by Special Task Force Ludhiana range on March 25, 2018

The court of additional sessions judge (Special Court) Manila Chugh on Saturday awarded an Amritsar-based drug peddler 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 40 kg heroin.

An Amritsar man was jailed for carrying 40 kg heroin. (HT FIle)
The court also slapped 1-lakh fine on the convict, Gurlal Singh alias Gullu of Manjh village, Lopoke, Amritsar. He had been arrested during a special checking at t-point Kirti Nagar by Special Task Force (STF) Ludhiana range on March 25, 2018.

Additional inspector general (STF) Snehdeep Sharma said STF Ludhiana unit in-charge inspector Harbans Singh had arrested Gurlal Singh following a tip-off when he was coming from Jamalpur in his car.

The convict had tried to dodge the police check post by reversing his car, but was nabbed by the STF sleuths. When frisked, the STF found recovered boxes from the car containing heroin concealed under apples.

During investigation, the STF had found that Gurlal Singh had links with cross-border smugglers and used to contact them using WhatsApp Calling, which he was operating on an overseas number.

A case under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.

