Cash collection agent shot dead in Haryana’s Rewari

A 40-year-old cash collection agent of a private finance company was shot dead allegedly by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Sector-3 of Rewari in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday late evening and the attackers also decamped with ₹6 lakh, they said.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Sharma, a resident of Sangwari village who was employed with a private finance company, police said.

He was killed when he was going from Sector-3 on a motorcycle with the cash, they said.When Sharma reached a street behind the Sector-3 market, the assailants hit his motorcycle with theirs and he fell down. They fired at Sharma, seriously injuring him, police said.

Police said Sharma suffered two gunshot injuries to his stomach. He died at a hospital during treatment, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Model Town police station on Tuesday and postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday, police said.

Rewari superintendent of police Deepak Saharan said that efforts are underway to identify the attackers and they will be arrested soon.