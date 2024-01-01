Cashless health facility for Haryana government staff

Haryana government on Monday formally expanded the coverage of a cashless health facility scheme to all regular government employees in the state. Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar distributed Ayushman cards to a section of the government employees during the cashless health facility programme organised here on Monday. Haryana government spokesperson, in a statement, said all beneficiaries will benefit from the cashless scheme as the procedures listed under it will be completely cashless and the hospitals will get their claims approved from a single platform within a specified time frame. (HT File)

The state government had initially started the cashless health facility scheme for government employees of the fisheries and horticulture departments, and their dependents on a pilot basis from November 1, 2023.

A state government spokesperson, in a statement, said all beneficiaries will benefit from the cashless scheme as the procedures listed under it will be completely cashless and the hospitals will get their claims approved from a single platform within a specified time frame. The scheme will provide more efficient, seamless, hassle-free and time-bound services to the beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

The scheme covers six life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac emergency, cerebral haemorrhage, coma, electric shock, third and fourth stages of cancer, and any kind of accidents, as per the existing provisions, besides all types of indoor treatments and daycare procedures.

E-card/CCHF card will be issued to all the beneficiaries to avail of benefits under the scheme in the empanelled hospitals. Beneficiaries can avail of benefits using a payee code, Aadhaar number or PPP number. The entire expenditure under the scheme will be borne by the state government.