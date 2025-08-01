Cash-strapped Himachal turns to lotteries for revenue

Cash-strapped Himachal turned to revival of the state-run lotteries to boost revenue. The state cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to initiate the operation of lotteries in the state that has been banned since 1999. Lottery was banned in the state by the Himachal government headed by BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal in 1999 and made its violation punishable under Lotteries (Regulation) Act. (File)

The move aims at increasing the state’s revenue amid declining central allocations and the withdrawal of GST compensation. The debt burden of the state government has already crossed ₹1 lakh crore and the state government is looking for measures to generate revenue.

Industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the government expects to generate an additional income of ₹50 to ₹100 crore annually through the lottery system. Chauhan said that Punjab earned ₹235 crore and Kerala a staggering ₹13,582 crore from lotteries in the last financial year alone.

“There is no countrywide ban on lotteries. Currently, 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Sikkim run legal lotteries. Himachal too will benefit if the scheme is regulated properly,” Chauhan said after the cabinet meeting.

Officials said that the state government is likely to introduce specific legislation on lotteries in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly, beginning August 18. “This would ensure safeguards against fraud and protect consumers from illegal operators,” said a senior official not willing to be named.

The finance department made a detailed presentation before the cabinet on the issue of starting operation of lotteries in the hill state to generate additional revenue. The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the Resource Mobilisation committee, headed by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Legalising lottery not in state’s interest: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday lashed out at Sukhu government for legalising lottery. Jai Ram said, “As a conclusion of the four-day cabinet meeting, the so-called reformist Sukhu government has legalised the lottery. Earlier, the lottery had been banned. Many families were devastated due to it—homes were auctioned off, and some people were driven to commit suicide. Now the government wants to bring back that dark era”.

“In the name of a self-reliant Himachal, the government is giving legal recognition to cannabis cultivation. It is allowing liquor sales wherever it pleases while shutting down schools and colleges. And now, going even further, it has legalized the lottery—so the government can even wipe out people’s savings. This policy is not in the interest of the state, and the Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns it.”