CAT 2022: 2 Ludhiana lads make it to the 99.89 percentile club

Published on Dec 22, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Aashrey Jain topped Ludhiana district with 99.89 percentile, Nilesh Bansal bagged the 2nd spot with 99.87; this was the 2nd attempt for both of them

Aashrey Jain topped Ludhiana district with 99.89 percentile.
ByGurjot Singh, Ludhiana

Two city lads have scored above 99 percentile club in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, results for which were declared on Wednesday.

With 99.89 percentile, 21-year-old Aashrey Jain topped the district. He completed his Bcom from Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) in Ludhiana this year. In his first attempt last year, he had obtained 92 percentile.

Jain said he started his preparation after July this year and was able to achieve his dream score through four months of arduous preparation.

“A high number of engineering students securing top ranks in CAT each year and being a commerce student, I was at a disadvantage in quants. But, by attempting regular mock tests and through routine self-assessment, I was able to score well in all components,” he said

“My father works with Vardhman textiles while my mother is an assistant professor at SACCM. They have both been a constant source of inspiration for me,” said Jain, while adding that he received coaching from a city-based institute.

He said that he wishes to pursue master in business administration (MBA) in finance from IIM Ahmedabad. “As marks obtained in graduation also play a role in admission to IIMs, I worked hard and got 88.9% in my final-year examinations. I will now appear for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and also prepare for the interview round,” said the district topper.

Nilesh secures 2nd spot in dist through self-study

An engineering graduate from NIT Jalandhar, Nilesh Bansal secured the second position in Ludhiana district with 99.87 percentile. Nilesh, a resident of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana, prepared only by self-study through online platforms, while working for a Bangalore-based start-up from home.

Nilesh Bansal secured the second spot in Ludhiana district in CAT 2022 with 99.87 percentile.
“As my job demanded long working hours, going to regular coaching was not an option for me. My father, who works at a textile company as a manager, would wake me up early in the morning so that I can study,” said Nilesh, who had scored 89 percentile in his first attempt.

He said he decided to switch to management as it is more rewarding and offers great exposure.

Bansal’s mother works as a homemaker. Bansal has not yet decided which institute to aim for and is preparing for the interview round.

CAT is the qualifying examination for admission to MBA at 20 IIMs and top business schools in the country. It was conducted by IIM Bangalore this year.

Munish Dewan, a city-based academician, said, “In 2021, four students from Ludhiana had scored above 99 percentile and in 2020, five students had scored above 99 percentile.”

