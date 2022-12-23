Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CAT result: 20 B-school aspirants score 99 percentile in Chandigarh tricity

CAT result: 20 B-school aspirants score 99 percentile in Chandigarh tricity

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 01:43 AM IST

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that took place on November 27, 2022. This year, IIM Bangalore had conducted the entrance test.

At least 20 students from the tricity area scored a 99% percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) – the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and top business schools in the country– the results for which were declared on Wednesday. (Representational Image/HT File)
At least 20 students from the tricity area scored a 99% percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) – the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and top business schools in the country– the results for which were declared on Wednesday. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

At least 20 students from the tricity area scored a 99% percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) – the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and top business schools in the country– the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that took place on November 27, 2022. This year, IIM Bangalore had conducted the entrance test.

One of the toppers, Sagaljit Singh, an engineering student at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology (CCET), who scored 99.76 percentile, said, “I have been preparing for CAT since my sixth semester. Focus, consistency and practice are key for success in the examination. I took 45 mock tests and a thorough analysis helped me improve accuracy.”

Another student, Himanshu, who graduated from Punjab Engineering College and is at present working with an IT firm, secured a 99.56 percentile. He credited his success to experimenting with multiple mock tests.

Apart from engineers, CAT is now also becoming popular with commerce and humanities students, as most IIMs have different criteria for non-engineers to ensure optimum balance.

Hirdesh Madan, the co-founder of a coaching institute, said, “The announcement came out of the blue as the website had said that the result would be declared in the second week of January. The pandemic could be the leading factor behind the deviation from set timelines, so that the next round of B-school interviews could be conducted smoothly, unaffected by the infection.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out