Caught on camera buying liquor in uniform, 4 Himachal cops suspended

Four Himachal Pradesh Police personnel of Solan district, who were part of the escort of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, have been placed under suspension after they were caught on camera buying liquor crates from a shop in Chandigarh while in uniform. Screen grabs of the Himachal Pradesh Police personnel of Solan district after buying liquor from a shop in Chandigarh while in uniform on Friday.

Confirming the development, Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said on Saturday that the four personnel had been deputed to escort Sukhu, who was headed for the national capital, and the action was taken after verifying the authenticity of the video being shared on social media.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

The incident comes as an embarrassment to the Himachal Pradesh government that has taken a strong stand against drug and alcohol abuse, launching several initiatives, including awareness drives, crackdown on smuggling and plans to strengthen the rehabilitation infrastructure.

The two-minute video shows the policemen getting the crates of liquor bottles loaded in their black SUV in Chandigarh.

Since Sukhu’s helicopter could not take off from Shimla owing to bad weather, the CM had travelled to Chandigarh by road from where he was going to Delhi.

The police personnel were returning to Solan when they bought the liquor from a shop and were recorded getting the crates loaded in their black Scorpio in Chandigarh.

“One of the suspended personnel is a sub-inspector, while the rest are constables,” the Solan SP said. Two of the personnel belong to the 6th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), while two are from the Solan district police force. “The matter is being taken very seriously. Accountability will be ensured,” he said.