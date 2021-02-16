CBI arrests Chandigarh ASI for taking 10,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe to not register an FIR.

The accused, identified as Harbhajan Singh, was caught accepting the bribe money from the complainant for not registering a case against him involving non-payment of loan to a financier.

In his complaint, Dharampal of Lalru, who works as housekeeping staff in 3BRD Air Force station, Chandigarh, accused Harbhajan of seeking bribe of ₹20,000 for not lodging the FIR.

Dharampal told the CBI that had taken loan of ₹3,20,000 in May 2018 for the marriage of his son from Mittal Finance in Sector 32, Chandigarh. As per the agreement, he was to pay an installment of ₹16,000 per month.

He said he had been paying the installments regularly till October 2020, but they were not giving any receipts of the same, so he stopped making further payments to the financer. He said he has already paid ₹4,64,000 so far in 29 installments.

Based on the complaint, CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the policeman red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

Blot on khaki

June 30, 2020: CBI books inspector Jaswinder Kaur, station house officer, Manimajra, for demanding ₹5-lakh bribe from a man to drop cheating charges against him

June 19, 2020: Three constables at the Maloya police station suspended after being booked by the CBI for trying to implicate a man in a false case

November 27, 2019: CBI court awards four-year jail to a former UT sub-inspector in a 2012 graft case