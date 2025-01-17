CBI gets ED officer’s production warrant

A day after the CBI court of judge Alka Malik denied anticipatory bail to Vishaldeep, who is lodged in Ambala jail, the investigating agency has obtained his production warrant. He will be produced in the Chandigarh CBI court on Friday where the CBI would seek his remand. Vishaldeep will be produced in the Chandigarh CBI court on Friday where the CBI would seek his remand. (Shutterstock)

Vishaldeep, assistant director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) posted in Shimla unit, was arrested last week by the Panchkula (Haryana) police on charges of demanding ₹50 lakh as extortion. He is accused of threatening the complainant’s son and hatching a conspiracy to demand extortion through gangsters.

The bribery allegations first surfaced on December 22, 2024, when the CBI’s Chandigarh unit registered two FIRs based on complaints lodged by Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, Una, and Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Sirmour. Both accused Deep and other ED officials of “demanding bribes for not arresting them” in connection with cases registered against their institutions.

Vikas Deep and Niraj, both relatives of Vishaldeep, have already been arrested in this matter.

On January 10 this year, the Panchkula police had arrested Vishaldeep for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a businessman. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Vikas Bansal, brother of Rajneesh Bansal, alleging threats to his family.

This arrest came close on the heels of an earlier incident where the CBI’s Chandigarh unit arrested Vishaldeep in Mumbai on charges of corruption.

Following Vishaldeep’s arrest, the CBI sought his transit remand, citing the need to recover additional documents related to the case. However, a special court in Mumbai ruled that the arrest was illegal and ordered Vishaldeep’s release.