CBI repatriates Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s member Aman Bhainswal from the US

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday facilitated the repatriation of a key member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang from the United States (US), officials said. The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police arrested Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal, allegedly a sharpshooter of the Bishnoi gang, from IGI Airport in Delhi on Wednesday. Haryana Special Task Force (STF) personnel produce wanted gangster Aman Bhainswal after his deportation from the United States in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

Aman had fled to the US in 2024. An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him at the request of the Haryana Police.

“Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal is wanted by Haryana Police in serious criminal cases related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. He is a notorious criminal and a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” an agency spokesperson said. He is a resident of Bhainswal Kalan village in Sonepat district and is wanted in 10 criminal cases involving firing incidents, murder, attempt to murder, extortion and illegal arms activities across Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.

Bhainswal was earlier arrested in India but was later granted bail. However, he did not face trial and subsequently went absconding, the spokesperson said.

Investigations revealed that he also operated an independent criminal network with links to the Rohit Godara gang, with activities spread across Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and the national capital.

The Special Task Force (STF) said this was the sixth successful deportation facilitated by it since 2025 and the second major operation executed from the US. Earlier, another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Lakhwinder Lakha, was arrested by the STF’s Ambala unit after he was deported on October 25 last year.

In a statement, the STF said that 11 most-wanted criminals have been arrested after being deported from various countries, including the UAE, Thailand, the Philippines, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Cambodia and the US, while one criminal was apprehended by district police.

Fake passport on Delhi address

According to official records, Aman was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a murder case registered at Baroda police station in Sonipat in 2016.

Despite being a declared offender, he fled abroad using forged documents to evade prosecution, officials said. Investigations revealed that he fraudulently obtained a passport using forged documents based on an East Delhi address in Mayur Vihar.

STF records further showed that on June 20, 2024, Aman travelled to Kuwait using the illegal passport and later entered the US. Following this, a case under the Passport Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Gohana police station on November 28, 2024.

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued, an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) was secured, and he was formally declared a PO on March 18, 2025.

‘Escape route collapsed’

STF inspector general B Satheesh Balan said Aman’s deportation underscored the force’s coordinated efforts with national and international agencies to track, apprehend and repatriate fugitives involved in organised and violent crime.

“This has been made possible through seamless cooperation between Indian authorities, Interpol, US enforcement agencies and state police units—an outstanding example of strategic trust, technology-driven surveillance and rapid information sharing. Sustained tracking and coordinated international action forced his escape route to collapse,” he said.

Haryana director general of police Ajay Singhal said the STF would continue its efforts to neutralise criminal networks, safeguard public safety and maintain law and order in the state.

He added that the STF’s success is reflected in the registration of 397 serious cases against the 12 deported criminals, of which 109 have been solved.

“In 2025, the STF launched its most comprehensive campaign against organised crime, arresting 810 criminals, including 119 most-wanted offenders, 470 gangsters and 221 accused involved in heinous crimes. During the year, 20 encounters were recorded, in which four extremely dangerous criminals were neutralised and 26 were injured and arrested,” the DGP said.

CBI officials said the agency coordinated the return of 47 fugitives in 2025, as tracking and repatriating terrorists, gangsters and economic offenders remains a priority.

“In 2026 as well, we aim to bring back a large number of fugitives wanted by state police and central agencies with the help of our international partners,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

CBI director Praveen Sood had said in October last year that India had 388 extradition requests pending with various countries and that 957 Interpol Red Notices had been issued against fugitives so far.

Of these, 231 pertain to CBI cases, 130 to National Investigation Agency (NIA) probes, 21 to Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases, 12 to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cases, and the rest to various state police forces.

Sood said 189 Red Notices relate to economic offences, 254 to terrorism, 21 to money laundering, 55 to narcotics, and the remainder to crimes such as rape, murder and kidnapping.

The CBI’s Global Operations Centre (GOC), in coordination with various agencies and state police forces, brought back 29 fugitives in 2023 and 30 in 2024.

Union home minister Amit Shah has directed agencies to prioritise the extradition of fugitives and create dedicated units and prisons for them in all states.