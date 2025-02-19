CBI to take voice samples of DSP, ED assistant director in bribe case

The CBI court on Tuesday issued written orders to the Chandigarh Model jail administration to hand over the custody of CBI deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and enforcement directorate (ED) officer, accused in HP scholarship scam to the investigation agency to collect their voice samples. Earlier the jail administration had refused to hand over both the accused to the CBI without court orders and had sought written orders. (File)

The CBI court had earlier allowed the plea moved by the investigating agency to take voice samples of accused DSP Balbir Singh and Shimla ED assistant director Vishaldeep, arrested in the money laundering case for demanding a bribe of ₹2.5 crore.

The matter was again heard in the CBI court on Tuesday. Earlier the jail administration had refused to hand over both the accused to the CBI without court orders and had sought written orders.

An application was filed in the court on behalf of assistant director Vishaldeep and DSP Balbir Singh. In this application, it was said that they had requested to get their voice samples tested from any other laboratory other than CFSL Delhi. The court, while approving the plea, had issued orders to the CBI on February 3 that the voice samples of both the accused should be tested from any other lab instead of Delhi CFSL.

As per the court’s order, a few days ago, the CBI investigation team reached Chandigarh Model Jail to get the samples of both the accused, but the jail administration refused to hand over the accused to the investigation team. The jail administration sought written orders in this regard. After this, the CBI again approached the court and applied for issuing written orders.

Hearing the case on Tuesday, the court said in the orders that both the above accused should be produced at Chandigarh CFSL on February 19 at 10 am for their voice samples and after that they should be taken back in safe custody and sent to jail.

The bribery allegations first surfaced on December 22, 2024, when the CBI’s Chandigarh unit registered two FIRs based on complaints lodged by Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, Una, and Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Sirmour. Both accused Vishaldeep and other ED officials of “demanding bribes for not arresting them” in connection with cases registered against their institutions.

Vikas Deep and Niraj, both relatives of Vishaldeep, have already been arrested in this matter.