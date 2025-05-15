CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Govt schools in Chandigarh bounce back with better results

UT government schools witnessed an improved performance in both Class 10 and 12 as per the results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. Following the Covid period, the pass percentage had seen a dip in Chandigarh’s government schools. It has now started to rise again. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the data compiled by the UT education department, the Class 10 pass percentage rose to 81.18% from 78.72% last year, marking a 2.46% betterment. Class 12 results witnessed a 0.10% rise in pass percentage which is 88.79% this time as compared to 88.69% last year.

Following the Covid period, the pass percentage had seen a dip in government schools. It has now started to rise again.

UT’s school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We have been working on improving the schools and recruiting more teachers. Our schools are at par with many private schools when it comes to infrastructure. We also have experienced teachers who go the extra mile for the students.”

Four government schools of the city have got 100% pass percentage in Class 10. These include Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) in Sectors 8, 27, 28-D and 35. The GMSSS in Sector 16 saw a 99.39% pass percentage. The poorest performance was shown by Government Model High School, Kishangarh, which had a pass percentage of only 42.1%. This was the first Class 10 batch of this school which appeared in the CBSE examination.

In Class 12, while no school had a 100% pass percentage, the GMSSS in Sector 16 again performed well with 99.3% mark. The pass percentage was 98.93% in GMSSS-Sector 32C and 98.22% in GMSSS-Sector 40. GMSSS-Sector 38 West had the worst performance with a pass percentage of 51.35%.

Among government schools, Aditya of GMSSS-Sector 16 secured 97.8% in humanities, the highest amongst all Class 12 students. In Class 10, Arnav Sharma of GMSSS-Sector 21 secured 97.4%, the highest amongst government school students.