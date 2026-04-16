CBSE class 10 results: Panchkula region slips from 10th to 14th position with 92.24%

While the overall pass percentage in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations saw a marginal increase of 0.04% this year, Panchkula region slipped to 14th position out of 22 regions, recording a pass percentage of 92.24%. Last year, Panchkula had secured the 10th rank with a pass percentage of 92.77%. Students celebrating after the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The Panchkula region comprises Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the 22 regions, Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.79%, followed by Chennai at 99.58%. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 85.32%.

This year’s result also saw girls outperforming boys, achieving a pass percentage of 94.99% compared to 92.69% for boys. However, the girls’ pass percentage saw a slight dip from last year’s 95%.

The nationwide overall CBSE pass percentage rose from 93.66% last year to 93.70% this year. A total of 23,16,008 students passed out of 24,71,777 candidates nationwide, compared to 22,21,636 out of 23,71,939 students last year.

Opportunity for improvement in second board exam

As per the two-board examination policy, the second board examinations are proposed to begin from mid-May. Candidates who wish to improve their performance after passing the main examination, as well as those placed in the compartment category in the main examination 2026, can apply. The list of candidates submission will start from April 16, 2026, and will remain open for five days.

It is pertinent to mention that, in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE has introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year. The first examination was conducted in February–March, while the second is scheduled for May. Students were required to appear in at least three subjects during the first examination, which serves as the main examination.