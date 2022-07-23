CBSE Class 10 results: Pratham Jain tops Ludhiana district
Pratham Jain of MGM Public School, Dugri, topped Ludhiana district with 99.8% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results declared on Friday.
Pratham secured 499 out of a maximum 500 marks. While he scored full marks in English, Punjabi, mathematics and science, he got 99 in social science. Pratham is now pursuing commerce and wants to join his father’s iron and steel business in Ludhiana.
“I love reading and that helped me study too. I thoroughly studied NCERT books and private coaching also helped me,” said Jain.
Three students, including Aditya Sagar of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar; and Ria Bhutani and Nehal Bansal, both students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, jointly bagged the second spot with 99.6%. They all scored 498 out of 500 marks.
Aditya, who scored full marks in maths, science and Punjabi, wants to become a doctor and has opted for medical stream in Class 11. His father is a businessman and mother a professor of botany at Punjab Agricultural University. Revising key concepts everyday helped Aditya score well. He likes to play chess, cricket and listen to music in his leisure time.
Ria Bhutani, who secured full marks in maths, science and English, hails from a family of doctors and wants to follow in their footsteps. Her family owns a hospital in the city. “It is very important to take breaks. I also played volleyball while preparing for exams. I am now moving to the USA for further studies,” she said.
Nehal Bansal, who also wants to become a doctor, got full marks in maths, science and Punjabi. “It is my childhood dream to become a doctor. I believe in self study and was regular and focused. I love to read books and listen to good music,” said Bansal.
Many students secured 99.4%, including Jasmine Kaur Dhaliwal and Priyanshi Dhall of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar; Inesh Aggarwal of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Jasnoor Kaur of Drishti School and Tripti Jain of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar.
Jasmine, the granddaughter of Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, is pursuing non-medical and wants to become an IAS Officer.
Priyanshi who is now pursuing medical stream wants to become a doctor. She is enthusiastic about dancing and listening to music.
Inesh Aggarwal, now has opted for non-medical and wants to become a software engineer.
The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022, in a total of 22,731 schools across the country at 7,405 centres.
