Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
CBSE curriculum in Dhaneta govt school from next academic session: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jul 02, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The CM announced that the CBSE curriculum would be introduced in Government Senior Secondary School, Dhaneta, from the upcoming academic session, along with co-education and starting of science stream classes

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing public grievances during the “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” programme in Dhaneta under the Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district on Tuesday, issued directions to officials for prompt redressal of problems as raised by the people.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder SIngh Sukhu (File)
The CM announced that the CBSE curriculum would be introduced in Government Senior Secondary School, Dhaneta, from the upcoming academic session, along with co-education and starting of science stream classes. He declared the launch of BEd and BCA courses at Dhaneta degree college, opening new avenues for higher education for local students. He also announced the establishment of a new agricultural procurement centre in Nadaun.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu also inaugurated the office building of the assistant district attorney at Nadaun constructed at a cost of 1.28 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation of the Sera to Sera-Pakhrol-Manpul road, which would be constructed under NABARD funding at a cost of 7.61 crore.

