CBSE honours Chandigarh’s St Joseph’s School principal Monica Chawla

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School principal Monica Chawla has been conferred the CBSE honour for excellence in teaching and school leadership.

Serving as CBSE centre of excellence district training coordinator, Chawla has shared innovative teaching and classroom management techniques to educators through 170 trainings sessions within one-and-a-half year.

She been conferred with 23 awards in the last four years, which include the prestigious ‘national achiever award’ as well as ‘most innovative principal award’. During the pandemic, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School received nine prestigious awards from different government bodies .

On receiving the award, Chawla said, “I am humbled by this recognition. This honours my institute, my staff members, my students and above all my management who have always trusted me and given me freedom to invest in innovation. This honour comes with an additional responsibility of contributing to the field of education with head, heart and hand, and innovate pedagogy for better learning outcomes.”