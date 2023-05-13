Class 12 girl dies by suicide in Haryana’s Sonepat after CBSE result

An 18-year-old student of Class 12 died by suicide at her house in Sonepat on Friday evening after she failed to clear the accountancy paper in the CBSE board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 and 12 results on Friday.

The girl’s mother said she locked herself in her room after the results were announced. “She was tense as her exam did not go well. There’s a shortage of teachers at the government school where she studied in Rai. We tried to console her but she was upset and wanted to be left alone,” the parent said.

Kundli station house officer Bijender Singh said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. “A team of the forensic science laboratory has collected evidence and its report is awaited. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290