CBSE Class 10 results: Akshdha, Sukriti share top honours in Chandigarh tricity

Two students, Akshdha Sharma and Sukriti Abrol, jointly emerged as the tricity toppers in the CBSE Class 10 results, whose results were also declared on Monday. Akshdha Sharma, a student of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, lives in Zirakpur with her doctor parents. She, however, wants to pursue engineering. (HT Phooto)

Their score of 99.2% was the highest, according to information shared by schools till Monday evening.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Akshdha Sharma, a student of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, lives in Zirakpur with her doctor parents. She, however, wants to pursue engineering.

Along with her academic prowess, Akshdha is also an accomplished pianist and violinist, and is taking training from London. While she hasn’t decided what she wants to become in the future, she is aiming to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam and hopes to study in one of the IITs.

She said she didn’t take any extra coaching, but paid attention in school and revised what was taught in the class.

Also an avid sportsperson, she has participated in skating competitions at zonal level and has played tennis nationally. Her discipline as a sportsperson is what helped her academically, she said, adding that she had started skating competitively when she was in Class 2.

Sukriti Abrol aims to join an IIT in future. (HT)

Sukriti Abrol, a student of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41-B, is also aiming to pursue non-medical in Class 11 to be able to join an IIT in future.

But she doesn’t want to stop at engineering and hopes to eventually become an IAS officer. Her father, Vikas Abrol, is an inspector with the Punjab Police, while mother Ashima Abrol is a private schoolteacher. For relaxation, she used to play chess and football, and studied for around three hours a day.