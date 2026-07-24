Delhi HC designates fast-track for paper leak cases

The Delhi High Court on Thursday designated a special fast-track court to exclusively hear criminal cases involving question paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations, days after the Centre announced a crackdown on examination-related offences. The court will exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences, the notification said.

According to a notification issued by registrar general Arun Bhardwaj, judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga will preside over the newly created fast-track court at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

The court will exclusively try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with connected offences, the notification said.

It stated that the judicial officer will function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex. All pending cases registered under the 2024 Act and related offences will be transferred to the newly constituted court.

“Hon’ble the Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to make the following posting/transfer in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service with immediate effect: Ms Anu Grover Baliga, Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-25, (Specially Designated Fast Track Court), to try the offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences, Rouse Avenue Court Complex,” the notification stated.

It added that the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) would transfer all pending cases under the Act to the designated court.

The move comes on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure swift prosecution in paper leak cases, asserting that protecting students’ interests was a priority. “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!” Modi posted on X.

“We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” he said. “Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”

This comes amid ongoing nationwide protests by students and activists over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET (UG) paper leak controversy.