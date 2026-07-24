Delhi govt installs pump at Civil Lines to tackle waterlogging

The Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated a permanent pump house at the Metcalf House Regulator in Civil Lines to tackle chronic waterlogging in the area during periods of high Yamuna water levels, replacing the annual practice of deploying temporary pumps during the monsoon. The facility was inaugurated by Public Works Department (PWD) and water minister Parvesh Verma.

The facility was inaugurated by Public Works Department (PWD) and water minister Parvesh Verma. Officials said it has been designed to ensure the uninterrupted drainage of stormwater when the Metcalf House Regulator is shut because of rising water levels in the Yamuna.

The regulator, managed by the Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control department, is a key flood-control structure located along the Yamuna near the historic Metcalfe House in Civil Lines.

Officials explained that whenever the regulator was closed to prevent floodwaters from entering the city, stormwater from surrounding areas could no longer drain into the river, causing water to accumulate on roads and in nearby residential colonies.

According to the government, the new pump house will provide a permanent solution to the problem and strengthen flood preparedness in the area.

“We have eliminated another major traffic and waterlogging problem in Delhi. Whenever the Yamuna water level rose and the Metcalf House regulator had to be closed, stormwater from the Civil Lines area used to backflow and accumulate on roads, lanes and even affect homes. Every year, temporary pumps had to be deployed. That temporary arrangement has now been replaced with a permanent solution,” Verma said.

The facility is equipped with three 75 HP submersible pumps and one 35 HP submersible pump, with a combined pumping capacity of about 2,500 kilolitres per hour. It also has a 250 KVA diesel generator to ensure uninterrupted operations during power outages and an energy-efficient soft starter panel for the pumping system.

Verma said the government was prioritising permanent infrastructure to address recurring localised waterlogging and flood-related issues instead of relying on temporary arrangements. He added that vulnerable locations across the city are being identified and drainage systems upgraded as part of Delhi’s broader monsoon preparedness plan.

Officials said the Metcalf House pump house forms part of the government’s efforts to strengthen flood-response infrastructure and improve the city’s ability to manage heavy rainfall and periods of elevated Yamuna water levels.