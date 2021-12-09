CDS copter crash: Samples of Kangra soldier’s parents taken for DNA test

Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, 29, a para commando and the personal security officer of chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, belonged to Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and had come home on a month-long leave in August for the birth of his son.

He was among the 13 people, including General Rawat and his wife Madhulika, who were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A military team arrived at his native village of Upper Theru in Jaisinghpur sub division on Thursday morning to collect blood samples of his parents for a DNA test to identify his mortal remains. The body is expected to be brought to the village for the last rites on Friday.

Lance Naik Vivek Kumar is survived by his parents, wife, three-month-old son and a younger brother. His cousin, Surjeet Kumar, said the family received a call from the authorities on Wednesday evening. “They only asked for his details but didn’t share any information,” he said.

Local panchayat pradhan Vinod Kumar said Vivek had told his family members that he was going to Coonoor with the CDS.

Lance naik Vivek Kumar started his military career as a sepoy about a decade ago. He was a para-commando. He had come home on a month-long leave in August for the birth of his first child.

Expressing grief, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted: “Himachal’s son and PSO of CDS Rawat, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, was also martyred. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.”

“We are with the family in this hour of grief,” he added.

Earlier, Jaisinghpur legislator Ravinder Dhiman shared the tragic news on his Facebook page. “Sad news, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar from Jaisinghpur martyred in helicopter crash. He was the personal security officer (PSO) of CDS Rawat. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed soul,” Dhiman wrote in the post.