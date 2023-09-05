Tricity folks, this September, shake things up!

Did you know September is Shake Month? That’s right, folks, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the glorious concoctions of milk, ice cream, and extravagant indulgent toppings. So, grab your straws, put on your milkshake moustache, and embark on a delightful journey filled with quirky milkshakes, thickshakes, and freakshakes. Grab your straws and embark on a delightful journey filled with quirky shakes (Photos: Instagram)

You can kick things off with the classic milkshakes, the timeless treats that never go out of style. “It’s like the little black dress of the dessert world – simple, elegant, and always a crowd-pleaser. But this season, sipping on some chocolate chilli milkshake has become my new favourite. I’m shaking things up in terms of trying out crazy milkshake varieties. It’s my secret to happiness,” says Samridhi Varma, a milkshake aficionado.

“Thickshakes to me are like the milkshakes that hit the gym. You cannot help but love its unique flavour palate and texture,” says Tarun Garg, who was indulging in a caramel and peanut butter thickshake.

But what tricity foodies truly need to brace themselves for is the pièce de résistance – freakshakes! “These are the Transformers of the milkshake world, going from ordinary to extraordinary in a matter of seconds,” says chef Karan Sharma, of Shake Shack.

Diljot Singh, a freakshake explorer, says his latest favourite is attempting to conquer a monstrous ‘Candy Explosion’ shake. “It is made with marshmallows, cotton candy clouds, sprinkles, hard candies, nuts, caramel popcorn and whatnot. This shake is practically my childhood dream come true,” he says.

His brother and fellow dessert lover Daman Singh adds, “With freakshakes, especially ‘Birthday Carnival’ which is my favourite, I’m never sure whether to eat it or treat it like a piece of art!”

“With unique shake varieties vying for the title of the ultimate September treat, it’s hard to pick a winner. For our customers, it’s like choosing between a cosy night in, a crazy night out, and a day at their favourite spot. But we say, why pick just one when you can enjoy them all this month?” says chef Gurcharan Singh, of Baked With Love.

So, whether you are a milkshake purist, a thickshake enthusiast, or a fearless freakshake explorer, there’s a shake for everyone to savour.

