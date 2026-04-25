Census 2027: Self-enumeration to begin in Punjab on April 30

Punjab census director Navjot Khosa on Friday announced that Census 2027 will commence in the state on April 30, starting with the optional self-enumeration. Enumeraters will go from house to house to confirm the submitted information from May 15 to June 13. (HT File)

Through self-enumeration, citizens can submit their details online on “https://se.census.gov.in/” till May 14, following which enumeraters will go from house to house to confirm the submitted information from May 15 to June 13, completing the Phase 1 process.

Phase 2, comprising population enumeration, will follow in February 2027, said Khosa while addressing a press conference on Friday along with Manjit Singh Brar, administrative secretary, department of local government, Punjab.

‘No document or proof will be sought’

Urging citizens to participate actively, she assured that all information collected will remain strictly confidential and will be used only for statistical purposes. She also clarified that no document or proof will sought by enumerators, and cautioned against clicking on any suspicious links or sharing OTPs during the process.

Census 2027 will be India’s 16th census and the eighth since Independence. The last census was conducted in 2011, as the 2021 exercise was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the 2011 Census, Punjab’s population was approximately 2.77 crore, including 1.46 crore males and 1.31 crore females.

Toll-free number 1855 will be operational from April 30 to help the public with queries related to self-enumeration and register complaints.