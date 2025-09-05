Central team visits Kathua, Samba to assess rain-inflicted damage

A seven member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Colonel KP Singh, advisor (operations and communication), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited flood affected areas of Kathua and Samba on Thursday. The team is on a five days visit to the region to asses the damages in the affected areas. Restoration work is underway on the Jammu-Srinagar NH following landslides, at Khari in Udhampur on Thursday. (ANI)

“The senior central team led by Col KP Singh visited Kathua and Samba districts. It assessed the damage due to heavy rains. The team also reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations,” said a senior police officer.

The officials also visited Lakhanpur, Sahar Khad bridge, AIIMS bridge and other areas that bore the brunt of recent monsoon fury. The team will also visit flood affected areas of Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts till September 7.

The officials also received a feedback of the widespread damaged caused by heavy rains since August this year.

Jammu region was battered by the heavy downpour in August that also saw over 150 deaths in rain related incidents.

The team led by KP Singh included officials from power, finance, Jal Shakti, road transport and highways, rural development and agriculture departments. “The team conducted on the ground inspections and upon speeding up relief and reconstruction efforts to support the affected people,” he said.

The high-level team had reached Jammu on Wednesday, two days after the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to the rain battered region. On Wednesday, Col KP Singh chaired the meeting at the Jammu divisional commissioner office to review the scale of damage in the Jammu region during the recent monsoon mayhem.

Government of India has deputed an inter-ministerial central team for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in wake of recent flash floods, cloudburst and landslides that caused extensive damages in the Jammu division.

The team will submit a detailed report to the central government which will be used to access the damage and announce relief and reconstruction package to the affected people and region.

Other senior officers who are part of the team include Navin Kumar Chaurasia, regional officer-Jammu of MoRTH; Arti Singh, deputy director, ministry of power, CEA; Rakesh Kumar, under secretary, ministry of rural development, Dr Vikram Singh, joint director, department of agriculture and farmers welfare; Shachi Jain, director, ministry of jal shakti; and Kandarp V Patel, deputy secretary, department of expenditure, ministry of finance

Brief spell of rains expected till Sunday: MeT

While rains, by and large, have stopped across Jammu region since Wednesday around 3 pm bringing much needed relief to the panicky people, the Met department has forecast brief spell of rain and thunder at few places with moderate showers in one or two districts of Jammu region till Sunday. “A spell of moderate rain over few districts of Jammu division is likely on September 8 late night and September 9 morning and improvement thereafter,” said a Met official.

5 employees of Rattle hydroelectric project injured in Kishtwar

At least five employees of the 850 mw Rattle hydro electric project (HEP) at Drabshalla in Kishtwar district were injured in a landslide during early hours on Thursday. “The injured employees were immediately rescued and shifted to a hospital. They have suffered minor injuries,” said an official.

Out of the five injured, three have been shifted to GMC Doda for specialised treatment, while two were receiving medical care at SDH Thathri.

In Ramban district, a total of 283 houses were damaged and 950 people were evacuated and shifted to the safer places in recent rains. “Out of 182 total roads, initially 75 roads were affected in rains and 55 roads were restored. Later, due to continuous rainfall 84 roads were again damaged/closed and 30 of them are restored and restoration process is still going on,” said Ramban DC Mohammad Alyas Khan.

He informed that 15 lodgement centres and relief camps have been set up in the district, accommodating over 650 people and providing them food, bedding and medical facilities. Moreover, six medical camps have been established to look after the displaced families in different lodgement centres and relief camps,” he added.

Jammu-Srinagar NH, Mughal road still closed

The 250 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44) remains closed for traffic movement.

“Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan Road are closed due to multiple landslides and mudslides. Restoration works are on. People are advised not to travel on these roads till they are restored,” said an advisory issued by the traffic police.

DG Border Roads inspect road infrastructure in Jammu

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, DGBR, inspected the roads affected by the recent unprecedented rains in Jammu and Kashmir.

He visited two strategically important roads of Ramkot-Ranjit Sagar Dam and Basholi-Bani Road. Both these roads have suffered extensive damage, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

“He visited Pedu Nala location where two bridges were displaced owing to heavy landslides. He oversaw the construction of diversions being constructed to restore the traffic. He also visited Bhoond at Km 47 on Road Bani Basholi, where a significant portion of road was completely washed away in the deluge, which has left a gap in the road,” said Col Bartwal. He inspected the formation cutting work in constructing an entirely new access alignment to restore the road communication.

During his visit, the DGBR interacted with Darshan Kumar, MLA Basholi and assured him of efforts by BRO to restore road communication at the earliest.

Shrine Board provides relief material on second consecutive day

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) commenced its relief efforts on Wednesday as per the directions of LG Manoj Sinha for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

While the pilgrimage remained suspended for 10th consecutive day since August 26, the shrine board provided essential relief material, extending support to both Reasi and Udhampur district administrations.

NMC urges PM to announce special relief package for J&K

President of the National Mazdoor Conference (NMC), Subash Shastri, on Thursday, appealed to the Prime Minister’s to announce a special relief package and accelerate relief and rescue operations.

In a statement issued here, Shastri said that floods and landslides caused massive destructions in both regions of JKUT . “In such a difficult situation, PM Narendra Modi should personally visit the disaster affected areas and take cognisance of the people impacted by the natural calamities,” he added.

The NMC leader also appealed to central government to take concrete steps in disaster prone areas and strengthen disaster relief measures.

IMD to install 4 additional radars under in J&K

Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday, informed that Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will install four additional radars under Mission Mausam in J&K for more accurate weather forecasts and early warnings with three radars already operational.

He also directed the ministry of earth sciences and IMD In particular to come out with dedicated district wise forecasts for the weather affected regions in north India such as J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

He directed secretary, ministry of earth sciences Dr M Ravichandran and DG, IMD Dr M Mohapatra to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of weather patterns and provide timely forecasts to minimize losses through early warning and better preparedness.

Union minister lauded the efforts of various district administrations in J&K, which, worked round-the-clock to save lives and ensure timely supply of rations, medicines and shelter to the affected families.