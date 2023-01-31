Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centralised portal survey: Relief for schools, deadline is February 10 now

Centralised portal survey: Relief for schools, deadline is February 10 now

Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:24 PM IST

The centralised portal ‘Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) collects data from all schools through a survey to use as a parameter for policy making, distribution of grants and performance indicators for different national and international-level surveys

After reports of schools lagging in the completion of the survey for the centralised portal ‘Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+)’ surfaced, the district education department has extended the last date to submit the data. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: After reports of schools lagging in the completion of the survey for the centralised portal ‘Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+)’ surfaced, the district education department has extended the last date to submit the data.

While it is mandatory to update information related to the schools’ infrastructure, teachers, enrolments etc, a number of schools could not downright the survey within given deadline.

Giving details, the director general of school education said the initial deadline to complete the survey was January 25, despite that, a number of schools have not completed it. He added that the date is being extended till February 10 and it is mandatory for the schools to complete the survey being undertaken by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) within a fixed period.

The portal collects data from all schools through a survey to use as a parameter for policy making, distribution of grants and performance indicators for different national and international-level surveys. Schools are required to submit information regarding every individual student including their subjects, educational performance, social demographics, and body mass index, along with the strengths and weaknesses of the student.

The survey is being overseen by the district unit of Management Information Systems (MIS) working under the district education department. The district head of the MIS Vishal Mittal said that a number of discrepancies were found in the data filled in by the schools under different modules, and they have been conveyed to upload the correct data.

The department has successfully imported the existing data from the e-Punjab portal to the centralised portal which has made the process easier for schools. He added that as schools were facing technical difficulties with the new portal, offline and online workshops have been organised for heads and coordinators of around 3,000 government and private schools in the district.

It is expected that the survey, which is aimed at bringing transparency to the system and ensuring no duplicity in the data, will be completed within the stipulated time period, the director general went on to add.

