Centre approves 19 mega road and tunnel projects for J&K

J&K on Monday got a major infrastructure boost after central government approved 19 road and tunnel projects worth ₹ 10,637 crore. The approved projects will improve logistical support and troops mobility especially close to the Line of Control. (File)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects worth ₹10, 637 crore with length of 296 kilometers for J&K UT.

The ministry of road transport and highways has approved the action plan of 2025-26 in respect of National Highways of J&K and sanctioned major projects include construction of Peer-Ki-Gali tunnel on NH-701A ( ₹3,830 crore), Construction of Sadhana tunnel on NH-701 ( ₹3,330 cr), Construction of Zaznar Shopian section of NH-701A ( ₹ 852 crore), 4-L flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora ( ₹700 crore), construction of Trehgam Chamkote section of NH-701 ( ₹ 966 crore), construction of 4-Lane Magam Flyover on Narbal-Gulmarg section of NH 701-A ( ₹ 445 crore), construction of Qazigund Bypass ( ₹95 crore), construction of 2-L bridge over Rambiara at Shopian on NH-444 ( ₹ 71 crore) and various other, including road safety projects.

“Many strategically important projects will improve logistical support and troops mobility. Projects will improve infrastructure in the union territory and connect various tourist destinations. Construction of tunnels will reduce the travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity and spur economic growth,” the lieutenant governor said.

The ministry has also sanctioned preparation of DPR/Feasibility study for various national highway works to be up in next three years. These include widening and upgradation of NH-444 from Srinagar to Qazigund (63 kms), Construction of 2L+PS road from Shopian to Magam on NH-701A (75 kms), Construction of 10.80 Km long Panjtarni tunnel including approach (31 kms), Development of Domail - Katra -Bamla of NH-144 to 4-L specifications (82 kms).