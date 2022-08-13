Centre asks Chandigarh admn to allow OBC reservations at GMCH-32
The central government on Friday asked the UT administration to make provisions for providing reservation to candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBC) category in undergraduate courses at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
So far, the UT administration was not allowing reservations for OBC category in admissions, citing that GMCH-32 is affiliated to Panjab University, which is not a central university. Hence, provisions under Central Educational Instructions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, which provides reservations to OBC candidates, are not applicable on it.
The UT administration, in 2008, had informed the central government that the proposal regarding implementation of reservation of 27% seats for OBC, in addition to the already implemented 15% reservation for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates, will not be applicable at GMCH-32, as it is not a central university.
However, on Friday, in a letter to the UT adviser, the Union ministry of home affairs stated, “GMCH is administered by UT Chandigarh, which comes directly under the administration of the Union government. Hence, GMCH Chandigarh comes under the Central Educational Instructions (CEI) Act. Hence, reservation of OBC, as per CEI Act, may be applied.”
Once implemented, OBC candidates will get reservations in all courses at GMCH-32, including bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (MBBS), and bachelor of science (BSc) in Nursing, Optometry, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Technology(X-Ray) and Medical Technology(Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Techniques).
When asked about implementation of the ministry’s order, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The directions will be placed before the UT administrator.”
Move to cut into general category’s share
The ministry’s decision will come as a setback for students of the general category, as GMCH-32 is the only college offering MBBS in Chandigarh.
Out of the total 150 MBBS seats at the college, 15% are for all-India quota or “central pool” and the remaining 85% (115 ) fall under “UT pool”, which are filled locally by the admission committee as per the criteria fixed by the UT administration.
The ministry’s order will apply to the 115 “UT pool” seats in MBBS and all seats in the UT-managed BSc courses, as Centre already provides reservation in the 15% “central pool”.
It is worth mentioning that of the 115 “UT pool” seats, only 92 are for general category candidates, while remaining are reserved for disabled, SC, ST and NRI candidates.
Hence, 27% reservation for OBC candidates will translate into 23 seats, leaving 69 for general category.
The UT administration had recently also removed all exemptions for wards of serving defence personnel and ex-servicemen in the eligibility criteria for MBBS admissions.
As per the new eligibility criteria for them, the candidates must be wards of serving defence personnel or ex-servicemen having permanent address in Chandigarh in their service record at the time of entry into defence services.
A case challenging this criteria is also pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court on the plea of defence personnel’s daughter.
‘Reservation on basis of caste should not be promoted’
Members of the medical fraternity termed the ministry’s decision as a setback for general category candidates, as they will lose a major seat share in courses.
“The decision will adversely impact the general category students. There should be no caste-based reservation in medical education, as we should not compromise on the quality of doctors. Instead, the wards of economically weaker sections should be promoted through reservation,” said Dr Arvind Goyal, an MBBS/MD doctor, who has been teaching medical students for the past 20 years.
No effect on PG courses
GMCH-32 also has 139 seats in doctor of medicine (MD) and master of surgery (MS) courses, and seven seats in doctorate of medicine (DM), but no reservation is being provided in post-graduate courses. Hence, OBC reservation will not be applicable here.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics