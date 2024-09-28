Centre assures early lifting of food grains Fixes 2,320 per quintal for grade ‘A’ paddy

The Union government has given written assurance to create 40 lakh metric tonne (LMT) space by December 2024, while providing movement for 15 LMT by October end in response to the state government’s demand for enough space for delivery of rice during kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25. The Union government has given written assurance to create 40 lakh metric tonne (LMT) space by December 2024, while providing movement for 15 LMT by October end in response to the state government’s demand for enough space for delivery of rice during kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25. (HT File)

Responding to the issue raised by Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma about shortage of space in Punjab to store foodgrains and speedy lifting of grains, the Union food and civil supplies ministry has said Food Corporation of India (FCI) has 132 lakh metric tonne of stock in Punjab. FCI has planned to move 15 LMT by October end, while 40 lakh metric tonne will be cleared by December 2024. Besides that, the FCI has planned to take 9 LMT storage on rent. The ministry has assured adequate space to store the milled rice for the forthcoming milling season.

Meanwhile, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Saturday held a review meeting with the top brass of the food and civil supplies department. The minister directed them to coordinate with the police department and deploy teams at inter-state borders to ensure there is no movement of illegal recycled paddy/rice into the state during the ensuing kharif season, to guard against bogus billing of paddy.

He asked officials to ensure a hassle-free and smooth procurement season for all stakeholders. The minister asked the top officials to consider all genuine issues of the rice millers of the state including the lack of space with the FCI which has also been raised with the central government at the top level.

During the meeting, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs principal secretary Vikas Garg gave written assurance that 40 LMT space will be created by December 2024.

The minister directed the department to ensure movement of stocks in close coordination with the FCI and food and public distribution department, Government of India (GoI) so that required storage space is created for delivery of rice.

The state is expected to procure 185 LMT paddy to be brought into mandis by farmers during the season commencing October 1.

With 32 lakh hectares of area under paddy cultivation, Punjab is targeting procurement of 185 LMT, for which cash credit limit to the tune of ₹41,378 crore for kharif season 2024-25 has already been released by the RBI.

The GoI has fixed minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,320 per quintal for grade ‘A’ paddy this season.

Prominent amongst those present during the meeting included food and supplies principal secretary Vikas Garg, food and supplies director Puneet Goyal and others.