Centre bans Awami Action Committee, J&K Ittihadul Muslimeen for 5 years

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 12, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The Union government’s move to ban the two religious organisations for five years has evoked sharp response from Mirwaiz and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti terming the decision as “undemocratic.”

The Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, were on Tuesday banned by the Centre for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

The Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, were on Tuesday banned by the Centre for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities. (ANI File)
(ANI File)

The Union government’s move to ban the two religious organisations for five years has evoked sharp response from Mirwaiz and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti terming the decision as “undemocratic.”

On Tuesday the Union Home Ministry banned Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) as an unlawful association and banned both the organisations with immediate effect for a period of five years.

The Union MHA order accused both the organisations of indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The ban has evoked sharp response from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is also head priest of Jamia Masjid and condemned this ban.

Former J&K chief minister and president PDP termed this ban another blow to Kashmir’s social and political landscape and sought intervention from J&K government.

