Centre deploys six CRPF men to guard Akal Takht jathedar

Even as Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh refused to accept Z security cover from the Centre, six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed outside his residence and office at the Golden Temple complex on Saturday.

According to sources, the CRPF squad comprising one head constable, four constables and one driver has been deployed on a temporary basis and the Centre will make full arrangements for Z security after June 6.

The Union government on Friday provided Z security to the jathedar days after the Punjab government’s flip-flop over his security cover. However, the jathedar appealed to the Centre to revoke the decision, saying that it was not possible for him to accept it.

Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of Giani Harpreet Singh, the Punjab government on May 28 sought to restore it but he had refused, saying Sikh youngsters and Khalsa Panth were enough for his security.

The Punjab Police first withdrew the security of 424 people, including Giani Harpreet Singh, who had a few days ago advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, drawing criticism from chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“I respect the sentiments of the government that it is worried about my security. However, I would like to convey that carrying such security cover for me will create some problems while doing parchar of the religion. So I would like to ask the government to suspend the decision of giving me such security, so that I can openly and freely interact with the devotees,” jathedar had said, adding, “I would like to ask the government to revoke the decision of giving me security as it is not fit for me.”