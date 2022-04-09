Centre flags Covid uptick in Haryana, four other states
The Centre has advised Delhi, Haryana Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India’s daily new Covid-19 cases.
In a letter to the four states and the union territory, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan underlined that regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial and that laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far.
States have been advised to follow a five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour – with continued focus on monitoring clusters of new cases, containment efforts for curbing spread of the infection and undertaking required steps in areas reporting high case positivity.
“It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” Bhushan said in the letter.
According to the letter, Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.33% of India’s new cases. It has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51% to 1.25%.
Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.7% of India’s new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51% to 1.06%.
-
Consider pros and cons of all convictions while granting furlough to Ram Rahim in future: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it would be appropriate for the Haryana government to consider pros and cons of all the convictions in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, while considering his parole and furlough in future. He was granted 20 days furlough on February 7, 2022.
-
IIM-Rohtak director approaches HC against show-cause notice
Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government. It was on March 28 that a show-cause notice was issued to him asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should be not taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment.
-
‘Haryana set to become first Lal Dora-free state’
With completion of land parcel mapping using drone technology in 6,286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first Lal Dora-free state in country. This was stated in a review meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding Survey Village Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and Haryana large scale mapping project held with deputy commissioners.
-
KU awards four scientists with Goyal Award, three with Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award
The Kurukshetra University on Friday felicitated four eminent scientists with the Goyal Award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award. The scientists who received the Goyal Award include Dr NK Mehra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh of CSIR-NIIIST Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder of Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (physical sciences).
-
AAP’s Ashok Tanwar to start state-wide tour from Jind today
Four days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar is all set to kick-off his state-wide tour to induct his old associates into the party fold from Jind on Saturday. The former Sirsa MP visited Beri in Jhajjar to pay obeisance at Maa Bhimeshwari Devi Temple and attend some social rituals on Friday.
