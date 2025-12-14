Centre flags Punjab’s groundwater overuse at 156% of sustainable limit

Punjab has emerged as one of the most groundwater-stressed states in the country, according to the latest national assessment of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). The data show that the state is drawing far more water from the ground than nature can replenish each year. At the same time, a report says the findings have helped push stronger action to protect Punjab’s fast-depleting water resources. A farmer using ground water for irrigation purposes in Ludhiana on Saturday (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The data were presented in the Rajya Sabha by the minister of state for jal shakti, Raj Bhusan Choudhary, in response to questions raised by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal.

As per the ‘state-wise ground water resources of India, 2025’, Punjab’s total annual groundwater recharge has been assessed at 18.60 billion cubic metres (BCM). However, the amount of water that can be safely extracted each year is only 16.80 BCM. In contrast, the state is currently extracting about 26.27 BCM annually for irrigation, domestic, and industrial use.

This has resulted in Punjab’s stage of groundwater extraction touching 156.36 per cent, the highest among all states listed in the report. The data indicate Punjab is using more than one-and-a-half times its sustainable groundwater limit. Rajasthan follows with 147.11 per cent, while Haryana stands at 136.75 per cent. In comparison, the national average is much lower at 60.63 per cent.

The fresh data have placed Punjab high on the Centre’s priority list, as presented by the union minister in the Rajya Sabha. Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) 2025, 20 districts in Punjab identified as over-exploited or critical are receiving focused attention. Over the past four years, more than 61,500 water conservation and groundwater recharge structures have been created in the state. These include ponds, recharge wells and rainwater harvesting systems designed to arrest the rapid decline of groundwater levels.

According to the official information, the main reason behind this overuse is the heavy dependence on tube wells for irrigation, especially for paddy cultivation. Punjab has been growing water-intensive crops for decades, supported by assured power supply and procurement policies. As a result, groundwater levels in many districts have been falling steadily, in some areas by more than half a metre every year.

The Centre has also prepared a master plan for artificial recharge to groundwater, which recommends the construction of around 11 lakh recharge structures in Punjab. If implemented fully, these structures could help harvest nearly 1,200 million cubic metres of rainwater annually, the data shared in the Rajya Sabha stated.

In its reply, the ministry of jal shakti highlighted that scientific studies under the National Aquifer Mapping Programme (NAQUIM 2.0) have been carried out in water-stressed areas of Ludhiana and Sangrur. These studies provide detailed information on local aquifers and suggest area-specific solutions, which have been shared with district administrations, the Central government informed the House.