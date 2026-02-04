Centre halts proposed railway projects in Kashmir, NC, PDP welcome move

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that three train projects in Jammu and Kashmir, which were opposed by the elected government, have been put in abeyance for the time being. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that three train projects in Jammu and Kashmir, which were opposed by the elected government, have been put in abeyance for the time being. (HT File)

The decision was welcomed by the ruling National Conference and the opposition PDP, which said it had provided relief to farmers whose land was to be acquired for the projects.

“There was a demand for three railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir but the government here and the local MPs had opposed the projects as there was apprehension of damage to apple orchards. These projects have been stopped for the time being,” Vaishnav said at a press conference in Jammu on Monday.

Although Vaishnav did not specify the projects that have been stopped, it apparently includes the rail link to Pahalgam, which has drawn opposition from both NC and PDP.

A section of farmers had also launched an aggressive social media campaign against the railway project saying it would affect the livelihood of thousands of families.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the Railway Ministry’s decision to put three projects on halt in the Union Territory, but requested an increase in the frequency and number of coaches of Vande Bharat trains operating between Katra and Srinagar.

The National Conference thanked chief minister Omar Abdullah for “critical intervention” in halting the proposed railway line to Pahalgam.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi thanked J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for his timely intervention which led to halting of this proposed project.

“Thankful to CM Omar Abdullah, our MPs for this necessary and critical intervention halting the proposed railway track between Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian, thereby ensuring safety of people’s livelihoods, orchards. This is the government that listens to people’s concerns and acts on it,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the decision brings much-needed relief to Kashmir’s agrarian economy.

“These projects threatened to destroy scarce fertile land and push over a million rural families into uncertainty. Development that uproots farmers is not progress. Any future plan must be reviewed transparently, with farmers and local communities taken on board, to protect Kashmir’s economy and social fabric,” she posted on her X handle.