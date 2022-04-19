Centre lauds Chandigarh’s efforts in providing tele-consultations at heath centres
The Union ministry of health and family welfare has lauded the efforts of the UT health department in providing specialist consultation accessible to residents through tele-consultation at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs).
While sharing the data on social media, the central government said Chandigarh was working tirelessly to make specialist consultation accessible to all via tele-consultation.
These consultations are being provided under the E-sanjeevani out-patient scheme of the Union government, which was initiated in Chandigarh in June last year.
Dr Suman Singh, director, UT health services, Chandigarh, said, “In this scheme, patients can make phone calls to the doctors and get consultation. If required, patients can visit HWCs where doctors can connect with the specialist doctors at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Besides, patients at HWCs can also get consultation from super-specialist doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), through audio and video conferencing.”
Besides the district hospitals, the e-Sanjeevani model is being followed at 29 HWCs in Chandigarh.
Since June last year to March this year, the UT health department has provided tele-consultation to 2,385 people.
“A roster has been planned for each day of the week, through which patients are being provided services for eight specialties, including medicine, general surgery, skin, psychiatry, eye, orthopaedics and paediatrics,” said Dr Singh
500 avail of services at Health Mela
The UT health department on Monday organised a day-long Health Mela at the HWC in Gobind Pura, Manimajra, to celebrate the fourth anniversary of HWCs.
The fair was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. More than 500 citizens availed of medical services, including screening for non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and cancer. Doctors also provided consultation for ENT, eye, skin, tuberculosis, nutrition, leprosy, iodine deficiency, oral health, malaria, immunisation, mental illness, HIV/AIDS and tobacco cessation, along with free lab tests and medicines.
Tele-consultation through eSanjeevani OPD, health IDs of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and e-cards of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana were also made available for the public.
